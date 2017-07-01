The Top 10 Games of 2017 So Far…

Top 10 Games of 2017… So Far

It’s been an amazing year for the video game industry so far. The PlayStation 4 is kicking ass with a stellar lineup of exclusives; Nintendo can do no wrong releasing mini-consoles and the Nintendo Switch has been a massive hit so far; Xbox is gearing up for a strong second half with the much-anticipated release of the Xbox One X coming this fall. It’s a good time to be a gamer.

With so many glorious games to choose from, it is safe to say that gaming in 2017 has become a serious wallet buster. If you’re in the market for a new game but overwhelmed with the sheer variety, we created a list ranking our top 10 games of 2017 to help smooth out the decision making process.

10. RiME

RiME was announced back in 2013 and seemingly entered “development hell” as it looked like the game would never arrive. 4-years later, it has made its way out of the depths and into consumer’s hands. With comparisons to games like Journey, The Last Guardian, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, RiME had some lofty expectations to meet. With a strong narrative, brilliant art direction, and fantastic gameplay, RiME not only met those expectations but surpassed them.

9. Injustice 2

Injustice 2 dropped in May 2017 to thundering critical praise and strong sales. Featuring some of our favorite heroes and villains, Injustice 2 produced loads of content, stunning visuals, loads of customization options, and a strong narrative. Injustice 2 has done justice to the genre in more ways than one. NetherRealm Studios has raised the bar modernizing the fighting genre in a way we haven’t seen before. If you are a fighter fan, there is just no way you can let Injustice 2 slip through the cracks.

8. Nioh

Before Horizon Zero Dawn came along, Nioh was the undisputed best PS4 exclusive of the young year. Yes, it was that good. We dished out a remarkable 95 (out of 100) score where our man Rory said: “Nioh is an incredible action RPG game that should not be missed. Offering well balanced and visceral combat, engaging environments to explore, challenging bosses and well over 80 hours of exciting content to enjoy.” Nioh is certainly all that and a bag of peanuts. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea is remains firmly entrenched in our top 10 games of the year, so far.