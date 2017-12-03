The 30 Hottest Xbox One Deals Just in Time for the Holidays

Xbox One Deals: Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Final Fantasy XV Discounted
The holidays are coming up and we’ve got some amazing Xbox One deals from Amazon just in time for it. This weekend, we’ve got Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Final Fantasy XV topping the list. Nonetheless, be sure to scroll on down to have a look at the full list of deals below.
Xbox One Deals:
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $ ($20.17 Off)
- Destiny 2 – $40 ($13.59 Off)
- Dead by Daylight – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $39.82($20.17 Off)
- Prey – $24 ($35.00 Off)
- Dishonored: The Death of the Outsider – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($18.35 Off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- NASCAR Heat 2 – $399 ($10.00 Off)
- Torment: Tides Of Numenera – $55 ($13.44 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $299 ($30.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($22.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $99 ($24.00 Off)
- Steep – $00 ($14.99 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition – $ ($25.04 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $2500 ($14.99 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($28.66 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $23.88 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($18.02 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($24.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Accessories:
- Xbox Wireless Controller – White – $ ($7.99 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $00 ($51.99 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.69 ($20.30 Off)
And with that, this weekend’s Xbox One deals from Amazon are complete. Remember to take a look at our PS4 and PC game deals before you go!