One of the Best Games of the Year ‘Wolfenstein II’ Has a Disappointing First Week of Retail Sales

Wolfenstein II Retail Sales Not As Good As They Could Be

There is no question, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a brilliant game. Featuring slick visuals, a compelling story and beautifully gory combat, Wolfenstein II manages to deliver an experience far more people should be playing. If retail sales are any indication, it doesn’t appear the game is selling all that well at all.

The action-adventure first-person shooter game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – sold 319,301 units first week at retail, according to VGChartz estimates.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 206,705 units sold (65%), compared to 82,745 units sold on the Xbox One (26%) and 29,851 units sold on Windows PC (9%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 151,871 units sold (48%), compared to 114,517 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,163 units in the UK, 32,272 units in Germany, and 23,623 units in France.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus picks up right where the first game left off, with BJ Blazkowicz being rescued from the Nazis and joining up with the resistance to take down the enemy forces. Wolfenstein II features stealth options and a cover system, however its most unique feature is the ability to dual wield two different weapons at the same time for a variety of lethal combinations and a damage advantage over your enemies.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.

