The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Is a Dream Come True

Play Online in Four of the Games

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their insanely popular fighting series, Capcom will release the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for modern consoles in May 2018.

The announcement was made during the Capcom Cup 2017 finals in California, an annual tournament focused on the Street Fighter series. Fans have been hoping for a collection like this for a long, long time. It’s nice to see Capcom finally hear their cry.

The collection will contain nearly every Street Fighter game prior to Street Fighter IV. The 12 titles included are listed below:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter 2

Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition

Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter 2

Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter 3

Street Fighter 3: 2 nd Impact

Impact Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike

Additionally, Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike will include online play and have their very own global leaderboards. According to the PlayStation blog, online play features new “rewind” technology that will ensure low-latency matches and will adjust to players’ input latency.

The collection will also include bonus content like an Interactive Timeline of the series’ 30-year history. An in-game Museum will contain concept art, pitch documents, and in-depth bios of your favourite fighters.

Players can pick up the collection in May 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch for $39.99 USD. Capcom released Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers, an updated version of Turbo, for the Switch on May 26th this year. While its $40 price tag was pretty steep, it sold extraordinarily well for Capcom.

Tell us what you think about the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection? Is it everything you dreamed it would be? Leave a comment below.