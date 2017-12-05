Metro Exodus Will Make It’s First Big Appearance Since E3 at the 2017 Game Awards

Metro Exodus Will Be Shown at the 2017 Game Awards

Have you been waiting to find out more about Metro Exodus, the third title in the popular Russian shooter franchise? Thankfully you will only have to wait a few more days! That’s right, Metro Exodus is set to get a brand new trailer during The Game Awards this year.

Although the big reveal of Metro Exodus was likely one of the biggest surprises of E3 this year, we haven’t really heard much more about it since. In fact, while we currently know that Metro Exodus will be an open-world title with quite the focus on exploration, we don’t know much else. Today, Geoff Keighley, the host of the Game Awards, revealed on Twitter that we will get “a brand new look at Metro Exodus” during the show this Thursday. You can find the announcement below.

Thursday night, don't miss a brand new look at Metro Exodus during #TheGameAwards @MetroVideoGame pic.twitter.com/QiwmmAE7cM — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2017

The series is based on the Metro books written by Dmitry Glukhovsky, and it’s likely that the third title in the series will feature the same type of atmosphere as both of the original games. That is, a post-nuclear world where you will fend off deadly creatures just to stay alive. The game from Deep Silver and developers 4A Games follows the previous games in the franchise: Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. If you’re looking to see what all of the hype is about with this franchise, you’re in luck, as it’s available on the cheap as part of this week’s Deals with Gold.

Are you excited to see Metro Exodus in action in just a couple of short days? What do you think the new trailer will show off? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

