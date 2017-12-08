You Can Download A Demo For Lost Sphear Today

Heed The Siren Song Of The Old School Square Enix RPG

Lost Sphear, that old school JRPG from the makers of I Am Setsuna, now has a demo available for PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. If you want to see for yourself whether this upcoming title meets or exceeds the quality of I Am Setsuna, this is the surest way to find out.

So what’s in the demo? Apparently, players will have access to a variety of new features, including:

-The Artefacts system, which allows players to utilize restored Memories to customize their user-interface, obtain player bonuses, as well as advance the story;

-All-new Vulcosuit armor mechs; and

-Special Paradigm Drive attacks unique to each character.

Chief among my own interests is the second item, the armor mechs. It’s more or less an established fact that all RPGs are made better with the inclusion of mech suits. Final Fantasy VI? Mech suits. Xenogears? Mech Suits. There’s terrible RPGs that don’t have them, but you can’t prove a fact with its inverse. Lost Sphear will be out on PC, PS4 and the Switch on January 23rd, 2018. Players will be able to acquire a physical version directly from the Square Enix store if they’re so inclined.

SOURCE: Press Release