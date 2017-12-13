Crystal Dynamics Celebrates 25 Years of Making Games; 20 Million Tomb Raider Games Sold

Today Is Dedicated to the Tomb Raider Developer

Today, Square Enix is paying tribute to one of the greatest game developers in the industry. Everyone knows Crystal Dynamics for their recent work with the Tomb Raider franchise, but the developer has been around for 25 years as of today. That’s 25 years of making great games.

According to a press release, Crystal Dynamics has developed and published 30 award-winning titles. These include the likes of Gex, Legacy of Kain and Tomb Raider. And speaking of Tomb Raider, Square Enix revealed that the franchise has sold a total of 63 million copies worldwide. Of those millions, 11 came from the 2013 release and 7 from the latest Rise of the Tomb Raider. It might be safe to say that their legendary reboot of the franchise has cemented their place in gaming history.

“Crystal occupies a special place in the games industry. Over a third of our team have been with the studio for more than 5 years, and several have been here for more than 20 years, which makes us a tightly knitted team,” said Ron Rosenberg, Head of Studio in a press release. “Over the years, many industry luminaries have worked at Crystal and contributed to the creative culture that our current rock star developers embody and evolve. From the very beginning, we’ve shared a common goal of crafting incredible character-driven games, and 25 years later that flame of innovation burns brighter than ever.”

Thus, with so many titles under their belt, the devs revealed a new anniversary video celebrating the team’s last 25 years of contributions.

Of course, Crystal Dynamics is not done. The team is currently working on the ‘Avengers project,” a new game being made in collaboration with Marvel. Aside from the tease we received earlier this year, we know nothing of the experience. But it does pertain to Marvel’s Avengers, which is enough to get many people excited.

Does Crystal Dynamics occupy a special place in your video game curriculum? Drop a comment down below. Better yet, tweet at them: https://twitter.com/CrystalDynamics and let them know how awesome they are.

SOURCE