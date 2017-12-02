Share This

 

Amazon Giving Away A Couple Of New 3DS XL’s This Weekend

SNES Editions, No Less

The Champions of Fire tournament is happening this weekend! Twelve gaming celebrities are gathered at Time Inc. Studios in New York in order to compete for a $50,000 prize. To celebrate this event, the Amazon Appstore’s Retro Zone is giving away two New 3DS XL’s this very same weekend! On top of that, they’re SNES Editions, which is rad.

SNES New Nintendo 3SX XL box new 3ds

To enter this contest, head to this link and plug in your information. You have to have a US shipping address to qualify, which means all of our non-American readers are sadly out of luck. You have until the end of tomorrow, December 3rd, 2017 to enter to win one of these delicious Nintendo portables.

For more information of Champions of Fire, you can out their site here. Okay, so that’s actually the event page for procuring tickets, but the critical information is still present. Also, the tickets are free! If you’re unable to attend in person, you can always check out the event through Twitch. Don’t sleep on that contest, though. How rad would it be to have Nintendo’s second-most-popular portable system done up like a Super NES?

SOURCE: Press Release

