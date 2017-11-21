Share This

 

TIME Awards the Nintendo Switch Its Top Gadget of 2017

SNES Classic Also Makes the List at Number Six

TIME has published its list of Top 10 Gadgets of 2017 and sitting at number one is the Nintendo Switch, besting other great products like the iPhone X, the Xbox One X, and even Nintendo’s other machine, the SNES Classic Mini.

Seeing the Switch on the top of this list from a respected publication show’s just how popular and cool the Nintendo Switch is. The Switch really is running on all cylinders now and we predict it’s going to have a huge impact on Christmas sales this year. Here at COGconnected, we’ve also put together a Holiday Gift Guide for Kids and another one for Xbox gamers.

Here’s what TIME said about the Nintendo Switch:

“For about as long as game consoles have existed, players have had to choose between gaming in front of a TV or holding a tiny screen in their hands while out and about. Not so with the Nintendo Switch, the first console that’s truly designed for both at-home and on-the-go entertainment. The Switch consists of a tablet with a 6.2-inch screen with slots for attaching Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers on either side, turning it into a handheld video game machine. But when you’re at home, you can slide the slate into a dock that hooks up to your TV and play it like a traditional console. That “play anywhere, anytime” approach, combined with a stellar games roster, from the recently launched Super Mario Odyssey to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, makes the Switch a true knockout.”

Top 10 Gadgets of 2017:

  1. Nintendo Switch
  2. Apple iPhone X
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop
  4. DJI Spark
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8
  6. Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic
  7. Amazon Echo (second generation)
  8. Xbox One X
  9. Apple Watch 3
  10. Sony Alpha A7R III

Do you agree with TIME’s list? How would you change it? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE

