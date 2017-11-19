This week’s PC gaming deals feature an incredible PC + headset + controller package
This week, the PC gaming deals feature an awesome package: the HP Omen 870-224 gaming desktop with a mixed reality headset and controllers for $550.00 off. That’s an incredible gaming PC and accessories for less than $800.00, but the deal is temporary so get on it quick if you want to save big. There’s also a ton of gear and game deals ahead of Black Friday, so check them out below.
TOP DEALS THIS WEEK:
- HP Omen 870-224 Desktop & HP Mixed Reality Headset w/Controllers Package – $718.99 ($550.00 Off)
- Bioshock The Collection [Online Game Code] – $16.49 ($43.50 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Games:
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $44 ($15.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.45 ($28.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Gold Edition) – $ ($48.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Tales from the Borderlands – $ ($13.98 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $19.40 ($20.50 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($12.54 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.33 ($4.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($20.50 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Accessories:
- Steam Link – $ ($22.00 Off)
- Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse – $49.96 ($10.03 Off)
- Sennheiser Game One Headset in Black- $164.99 ($85.00 Off)
- DBPOWER Three Colors Backlit LED Keyboard – $23.99 ($46.00 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G701VI-XB72K 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,149.99 ($950.00 Off)
- LG 34UC79G-B 34-Inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor – $490.23 ($200.00 Off)
Don’t forget to also check out our full Black Friday coverage as well. While that may be it for this weekend, be sure to check out our earlier lists this weekend for even more great deals for the PS4 and Xbox One. See you next weekend!