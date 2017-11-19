Share This

 

PC Gaming Deals: Save $550 on HP Omen + Headset + Controllers Bundle

This week’s PC gaming deals feature an incredible PC + headset + controller package

This week, the PC gaming deals feature an awesome package: the HP Omen 870-224 gaming desktop with a mixed reality headset and controllers for $550.00 off. That’s an incredible gaming PC and accessories for less than $800.00, but the deal is temporary so get on it quick if you want to save big. There’s also a ton of gear and game deals ahead of Black Friday, so check them out below.

TOP DEALS THIS WEEK:

PC Gaming Deals – Games:

PC Gaming Deals – Accessories: 

PC Gaming Deals – Computers:

Don’t forget to also check out our full Black Friday coverage as well. While that may be it for this weekend, be sure to check out our earlier lists this weekend for even more great deals for the PS4 and Xbox One. See you next weekend!

