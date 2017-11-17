Nintendo Tops US Sales Charts in October, Continues to Crush the Competition

Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic Leading the Way in Hardware Sales

Nintendo had another rock-solid month, according to the NPD Group. The Nintendo Switch and the SNES Classic were the top-selling consoles in the US in October, taking the number one and two spots respectively in hardware sales.

Last month, the roles were reversed for both consoles but it’s debatable whether the SNES Classic should be in the NPD race at all when you consider its limited run in stock and availability. Either way, this is the fourth consecutive month a Nintendo console was the best-selling console in the US. If you factor in the 3DS, Nintendo accounted for two-thirds of all hardware sales in the country for the second month running. Nintendo still has a lot of work to do if they want to beat Sony’s PlayStation 4, which still holds the title of being the best-selling console year-to-date.

In software sales, Super Mario Odyssey was the top-selling game on a per-platform basis, despite having launched late in the month. It wasn’t enough to top sales of Middle-earth: Shadow of War or Assassin’s Creed Origins, but considering Mario’s latest is a console exclusive, that’s pretty mighty impressive for everyone’s favourite plumber. It’s also worth mentioning that digital sales for Super Mario Odyssey are not accounted here, so it is possible it performed even better than the number three spot. Evergreen titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finished at number 10 and 11 respectively.

Below is the Top 20 Games in October 2017 (the * mark beside some titles does not include digital sales):

1. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

2. Assassin’s Creed Origins

3. Super Mario Odyssey**

4. South Park: The Fractured But Whole

5. NBA 2K18

6. FIFA 18

7. WWE 2K18

8. Madden NFL 18

9. Destiny 2*

10. Forza Motorsport 7

11. Gran Turismo Sport

12. Grand Theft Auto V

13. The Evil Within 2*

14. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus*

15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

16. Mario Kart 8*

17. Fire Emblem: Warriors*

18. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

19. NHL 18

20. Rainbow Six Siege

