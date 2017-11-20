Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Arrives on November 22

Nintendo’s Next Big Mobile Hit

Get ready to fight for financial freedom from the iron grip of Tom Nook anywhere as Nintendo’s next big mobile title, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, makes its way for iOS and Android worldwide on November 22. Nintendo announced the worldwide release date for the free mobile game. And of course, the series’ real-time nature will make for an excellent fit for the mobile platform.





In addition to the series’ currency Bells, the free game will also have Leaf Tickets as a secondary currency that can be bought with real cash or earned through completing specific objectives. Leaf Tickets can be traded in for furniture, tools, or speed up construction too. It’s unclear how lenient the game is in letting the player play without dropping a cent, but hopefully, the game will steer clear of the microtransaction controversy that has befallen Battlefront II.

Either way, the Animal Crossing mobile game looks to be a serious timesink, and should do better than Super Mario Run as the game’s community-simulation gameplay gels all too well with the mobile platform. With this game out soon, I’m curious what other Nintendo IPs will be revealed for a mobile release in the future.



Grab Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp when it hits iOS and Android this Wednesday worldwide.