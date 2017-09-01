Telltale Is Interested in Making a Black Mirror Game

Nothing Set In Stone But the Possibility Is There

At its core, Telltale is good at one thing: taking existing source material and creating immersive and riveting original stories in their games. Their repertoire is unmatched and there’s no sight of them slowing down. 2017 and beyond sees new seasons for Batman, The Wolf Among Us, and The Walking Dead, but what about afterward?

No one can say at this moment but Creative Communications head Job Stauffer at least has one possibility: a Black Mirror game based off of the dark and twisted sci-fi anthology series on Netflix and Channel 4.

“What would I personally like to see Telltale do? I’m really proud of the work that we’ve gotten to do over the years, and a lot of the surprises we have in store,” Stauffer told PC Gamer in an interview. “But personally, and this isn’t something that we’re doing, I’ve been a big fan of Black Mirror and Charlie Brooker’s work. [It’s] a phenomenal, phenomenal series. It’s a mind-blowing anthology with every season.”

While this certainly isn’t confirmation of something in development, Stauffer has reached out to Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror to gauge his interest. “This is my personal take, please don’t confuse this with something that we’re actually doing, but Charlie, if you’re out there, we would, I would, love to do something on Black Mirror,” he said.

We’d personally love to see Telltale take a stab at writing a Black Mirror story. The format lends quite nicely to their style of storytelling and decision-making. It’s known that Charlie Brooker, a former games journalist, is a huge fan of video games so it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility for a Black Mirror game to eventually come to fruition. We’re crossing our fingers pretty tightly over here.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

SOURCE