SCORN is the Stuff Stanley Kubrick Nightmares Are Made Of

SCORN Will Make You Scream for More! A-ha! A-ha!

I had seen an early trailer of SCORN and thought, “wow, that’s a lot of weird meat and bone stuff, I hope I don’t have nightmares about running out of tooth bullets,” and I DID. Cut to months and months later, and I had forgotten about this unexplained meat palace-until now.

Today Ebb Software released the first ever uncut gameplay trailer giving a real taste of what lies in store, and it is weird. The Kickstarter campaign is now live and exclusive supporter demo is coming September 22nd. The Kickstarter for the team resources Ebb Software needs to fully realize their nightmare-inducing vision for SCORN, and boy are they close. The team is almost done with the first part of the game, entitled DASEIN, to be released in 2018.

But first, the trailer:

The atmospheric walkthrough video and playable demo take you from a cinematic opening shot into one of the game’s levels, where you’ll see some of the ways you can interact with the surreal organic environments and two of the strange but no less effective weapons.





“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported SCORN so far, and I hope they will continue to do so as we launch this next phase of development and the Kickstarter,” said Ljubomir Peklar at Ebb Software. “We will make sure that it’s worth the wait.”

Fans following the game can now directly support its development via the Kickstarter campaign, with every supporter gaining access to an exclusive playable demo showcasing the level from the new video from September 22nd, plus other enticing rewards. The Kickstarter can be found here.

Hopefully we’ll get more footage of dead fetus twins and tooth guns as development continues! I love eXisteNz!

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE