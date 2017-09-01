PS4 Deals This Week: Discounts on Final Fantasy XV, Mass Effect Andromeda, RiME, and More
We still have a few days left before the back to school grind, so we’ve got our PS4 deals for you to play that Labor Day weekend away. This time, we’ve got Final Fantasy XV at an amazing 42% off, RiME at 33% off, and Mass Effect Andromeda at 29% off. Take a look at our entire offering below!
- Final Fantasy XV – $78 ($25.21 Off)
- Abzu – $09 ($3.90 Off)
- RiME – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Game of the Year Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($8.94 Off)
- For Honor – $97 ($29.02 Off)
- Project CARS Complete Edition – $21.30 ($38.50 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $30 ($24.69 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $41 ($11.58 Off)
- Valkyria Revolution – $31 ($24.68Off)
- Injustice 2 – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Prey – $49 ($30.50Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $50 ($11.49 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $18 ($15.81 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.99 ($30.00)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $71 ($11.28 Off)
- Mafia III – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $37 ($18.62 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $32 ($21.67 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($21.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $92 ($17.07 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.85 ($12.14 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Mad Max – $17.35 ($12.64 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $89 ($16.10 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Wave Blue – $48.49 ($16.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
This is the end of our PS4 deals, but the beginning of our Labor Day weekend. Check back for our Windows PC and Xbox One Amazon deals. Enjoy the break, and happy gaming!