PS4 Deals: FFXV, Mass Effect Andromeda, RiME on Sale This Labor Day Weekend

PS4 Deals This Week: Discounts on Final Fantasy XV, Mass Effect Andromeda, RiME, and More

We still have a few days left before the back to school grind, so we’ve got our PS4 deals for you to play that Labor Day weekend away. This time, we’ve got Final Fantasy XV at an amazing 42% off, RiME at 33% off, and Mass Effect Andromeda at 29% off. Take a look at our entire offering below!

rime deluxe soundtrack

This is the end of our PS4 deals, but the beginning of our Labor Day weekend. Check back for our Windows PC and Xbox One Amazon deals. Enjoy the break, and happy gaming!

