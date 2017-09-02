PlayStation Store Flash Sale is All About Celebrating PAX Prime 2017

PAX Flash Sale is Live

PlayStation Store is having another flash sale on some sweet PlayStation games. This PAX flash sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live, letting you save up to 90% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games. This sale definitely has something for everyone.

This week’s sale is being used to celebrate the PAX West event, which kicked off this weekend. While PAX West will only last until September 4, the following deals will remain active until September 5 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

PS4:

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99

XCOM 2 – $23.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition – $7.99

Bloodborne – $7.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.99

Goat Simulator – $3.49

Mad Max – $7.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $7.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $7.99

Trials Fusion – $7.99

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Thumper – $7.99

Outlast – $5.99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $7.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

ClusterTruck – $5.99

Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread – $3.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74

Slender: The Arrival – $2.49

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99

Super Meat Boy – $4.49

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $14.99

Drawful 2 – $3.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered – $14.79

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass – $9.99

Prison Architect PS4 Edition – $11.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $15.99

Bastion – $4.49

Just Dance 2017 – $19.99

Neighborhorde – $1.99

Trackmania Turbo – $13.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $11.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99

Prototype 2 – $12.79

Tales of Zestiria – $14.99

Deadpool – $14.99

FEZ – $3.89

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $14.99

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $23.99

Prototype – $9.89

Proptype Biohazard Bundle – $16.49

Serial Cleaner – $5.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $4.49

Trials Fusion: Awesome MAX Edition – $15.99

Bard’s Gold – $1.99

Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $1.99

Dreamfall Chapters – $14.99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – $15.99

Oxenfree – $4.99

Transistor – $5.99

2064: Read Only Memories – $7.99

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme – $5.49

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars – $5.99

Rollers of the Realm – $1.99

Roundabout – $2.99

The Swapper – $4.49

Trine Bundle – $5.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.49

PS3:

Borderlands 2 – $3.99

Goat Simulator – $3.49

Final Fantasy IX (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy VII (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Borderlands – $3.99

Final Fantasy VIII (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Catherine – $4.99

Parasite Eve (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $2.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – $7.99

Final Fantasy Origins (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy VI (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Prototype – $7.99

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $3.99

Deadpool – $11.99

Final Fantasy V (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Jet Set Radio – $4.99

Prototype Gold Edition – $8.99

Skullgirls Encore – $1.99

FLOCK! – $3.99

Lost Planet 3 – $7.99

Parasite Eve II (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $2.99

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – $9.99

Street Fighter X Tekken – $5.99

Tales of Graces f – $8.74

Tales of Graces f +Tales of Xillia Combo Pack – $12.49

Tales of Symphonia Dawn of the New World 0 – $4.99

Tales of Xillia 2 – $7.49

The Bureau: XCOM Declassifed – $3.99

The Jackbox Party 2 – $9.99

Capcom Combo Pack – $8.99

Capcom Super Pack – $14.99

Dragon’s Crown – $14.99

FEZ – $3.89

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $9.99

SteinsGate – $6.99

Tales of Zestiria – $12.49

The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74

The Swapper – $4.49

PS Vita:

Final Fantasy IX (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy VII (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy VIII (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $2.99

The 3rd Birthday – $9.99

Final Fantasy Origins (PSOne Classic) – $4.99

Final Fantasy VI (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection PSP/Vita – $7.49

Final Fantasy Tactics The War of the Lions PSP/Vita – $4.99

Final Fantasy V (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita -$4.99

Jet Set Radio – $4.99

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite – $9.99

Dragon’s Crown – $14.99

Dustforce – $3.99

FEZ – $3.89

Final Fantasy III PSP/Vita – $4.99

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth 1 -$8.99

Parasite Eve II (PSOne Classic) PS3/PSP/Vita – $2.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – $19.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sonic All-Stars Racng Transformed – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $15.99

Super Meat Boy – $4.49

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – $9.99

Tales of Hearts R Season Pass – $7.49

YS: I & II Chronicles PSPS/Vita – $5.99

Ys: Memories of Celceta – $7.99

YS: The Oath in Felghana PSP/Vita – $5.99

Bard’s Gold – $1.99

Crypte of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Power Stone Collection – PSP/Vita – $4.99

Rollers of the Realm – $1.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $4.49

SteinsGate – $6.99

Street Fighter X Tekken – $9.99

Tales of Hearts R – $7.49

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky – $7.99

The Swapper – $4.49

XCOM Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99

Head on over to the PS Store to make any purchases. Let us know in the comments below what you picked up!

