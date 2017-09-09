PC Game Deals: Huge Sale on Mafia III, Gaming Mice, Headsets, and More

PC Game Deals: Mafia III, Gaming Mice, Headsets, and More On Sale
Returning from our PS4 deals yesterday, we’re back with our PC game deals. This time around, we’ve got Mafia III at 54% off, mice like the Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse at 51% off, headsets like the SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones at 64% off, and much more. Be sure to check out all the deals Amazon has to offer with the full list below!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- The Walking Dead Game of the Year – $20 ($22.79 Off)
- Tales from the Borderlands – $99 ($9.00 Off)
- Urban Empire – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Prey – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($29.74 Off)
- Doom – $92 ($10.07 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($16.13 Off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $ ($12.09 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($16.23 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($18.00 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $12.45 ($7.54 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $49 ($8.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront – Standard Edition – $97 ($11.02 Off)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition – $19.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $199 ($40.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $ ($40.27 Off)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $16.95 ($33.04 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $99 ($6.00 Off)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Steam Link – $ ($18.12 Off)
- Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse – $45.00 ($14.99 Off)
- Corsair Gaming Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse – $39.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Corsair Gaming VOID Stereo Gaming Headset – $54.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $109.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Corsair K40 Gaming Keyboard – $63.00 ($16.99 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $29.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $38.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $60.43 ($19.56 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $10.99 ($33.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
