Share This

 

Journey Devs Reveal That Their Next Game, Sky, Will Come to Apple First

Sky Will Be Available for Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone

At the Apple press conference held today, Jenova Chen took to the stage to reveal thatgamecompany’s next game, Sky. For fans of Journey, it was surprising to learn that you’ll have to own an Apple product to play it first.

Sky

As for the game, it’s being described as a social adventure game. The reveal trailer shows a cloak-wearing adventurer hopping and flying with other friends. It’s very reminiscent of Journey. On the company site, they describe the title: “It’s hard to explain the game, but a good place would be to say that Sky is a game specially created to be played, and shared, among loved ones and family. If you can imagine the delight of visiting a theme park where lasting memories are made, we envision Sky will sometimes feel like that.”

Geoff Keighley also has a quick interview that explains the thought process behind bringing the title to mobile. Chen, who considers himself a games evangelist, wanted the company’s next title to be on a platform that’s largely accessible by most people, including non-console gamers. Thus, launching on Apple products make more sense, but they haven’t ruled a console release in the future either. That said, the Apple-first launch news will certainly leave console fans salty.

Stay tuned for more Sky news right here.

Source: thatgamecompany

Related Posts


Battle! Nintendo Fights Apple Over Production Lines to Increase Production

Super Mario Run Downloaded 40 Million Times

Underwater Adventure Abzu Finally Splashes onto Xbox One December 6th

Extended First Look at the Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier

Netflix Is Now Available Offline!
Next
Xcom 2: War of the Chosen Arrives on Console with Oh So Many Features
Previous
Shadow of War’s Latest Batch of Orcs Manipulates Monsters – New Trailer