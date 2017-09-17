Hidden Game Code Found in Switch Firmware

NES Golf Discovered Just… Hanging Out Deep Within the Nintendo Switch

Developers hide weird nonsense in their creations all the time. Sometimes it takes years for these things to get discovered. Sometimes it’s a lot less time than that. In the case of the Nintendo Switch, we found some curious game code in maybe six months? Good work, everyone!

It’s NES Golf! Okay, so it’s nothing terribly iconic, but hear me out. NES Golf is a simple two-player title, which means it’s the perfect way to implement joy-con support on a trial basis. Which they did! On top of that, it looks there may be a way to fire up the game from the Switch’s main menu. This isn’t something we’ve figured out just yet, but come on. We’ve come this far, let’s get all the way to the goal line here.

Beyond the obvious novelty, this raises questions about when we’ll be getting the virtual console on Switch. My own hopeful forecast is “ever.” Will it be before the end of all life on earth as we know it? I mean, probably, but without a timeline from Nintendo we’re stuck speculating and spinning up conjecture. We know that the service will be a subscription of sorts, likely tied to the upcoming online service. Let’s also collectively cross our fingers in the hopes that Nintendo will dole out more than one game a month.

