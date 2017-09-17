Bethesda Tells How the Hell They Got DOOM on Nintendo Switch

So Much Hellpower in a Portable Console

During last week’s special Nintendo Direct stream, some of the biggest reveals were that of DOOM and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus coming to Nintendo Switch. With how much power these games require, fans immediately questioned how the ports would be possible. Well, a Bethesda spokesperson explained.

Speaking to USGamer, the Bethesda spokesperson said the following:

“DOOM on Switch is custom-built for the hardware and while graphics won’t be 1:1 with other platforms, the game will deliver the amazing DOOM look and feel that fans are excited to get on Switch.”

Yes, DOOM will run on the Switch but we won’t see the graphics we’ve witnessed on PS4, Xbox One, and PC systems. Even so, Bethesda’s promise is that it will play the same. A small sacrifice for the freedom to play the game on the go. id Software had to make another concession, though, since SnapMap level editor will not be in this version.

Lastly, physical versions of DOOM will only include the base game, and players will have to download multiplayer as a free launch update. No doubt, this is just another limitation of the hardware.

DOOM is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year. If you haven’t already, feel free to check out our review of the game to see why shooting a BGF feels so damn good.

