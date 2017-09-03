Assassin’s Creed Origins Can Run at 60 FPS on Xbox One X

Lower Resolution, Smoother Motion: Assassin’s Creed Origins Can Run at 1080p at 60 FPS

YouTuber DEE BATCH uncovered a bit of information in his video interview with Assassin’s Creed developers at Fan Expo Canada: it’s confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Origins can run at 60 FPS on 1080p resoultion for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox One X console.

Usually 60 FPS is reserved for the twitch shooters, where resolution doesn’t matter, it’s just speed. So it’s weird to see an open world game adapt to higher FPS at lower resolution. But most people are probably still on a 1080p TV, so might as well give ’em some bang for their buck. Assassin’s Creed Origins has been confirmed to be the largest open world in the franchise yet, this would be quite the achievement from Ubisoft Montreal.





I think we’ll be seeing more titles doing this treat for 1080p resolutions, and since Ubisoft uses dynamic scaling, it’s easy to go from 4K at 30 FPS to 1080p at 60 FPS. If there’s lower resolution, that frees up resources that are otherwise wasted.

“But what about the PS4 Pro’s 108op at 60 FPS mode,” no one asked. This will come to a head when both consoles are released, and I think we’ll see where “Rapid Packed Math” tries to save resources for kicking it up to 60 FPS for the PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X will ‘roid out and try to power it in the hole. Who can say? Where the road goes? Where the day flows? ONLY TIME.

Assassin’s Creed Origins drops on October 27th.

