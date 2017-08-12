Xbox One Deals: Massive Savings on For Honor, Tekken 7, Headsets, & More

Xbox One Deals: For Honor, Tekken 7, Headsets, & More On Sale
We’ve returned to bring you our next set of deals from Amazon — the Xbox One deals! This time around we’ve got For Honor at 50% off, the new Tekken 7 at 18% off, headsets like the Sades SA938 Headset at 75% off, and much more. Scroll on down to check out the full list of Xbox One deals below!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Final Fantasy XV – $2994 ($30.05 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $ ($7.12 Off)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $ ($4.24 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($22.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $28.00 ($11.99 Off)
- Prey – $ ($15.99 Off)
- Tekk1en 7 – $4 ($11.01 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $44 ($10.55 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($4.75 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.50 Off)
- Sunset Overdrive Day One Edition – $11.99 ($28.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $($22.99 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $85 ($21.14 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($12.54 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($8.02 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $83 ($20.16 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.70 ($10.29 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.60 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $00 ($65.99 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
