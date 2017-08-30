Confirmed Free PS Plus Games Include inFamous Second Son & Bonuses

PSVR Owners Obtain More at No Extra Cost

Yesterday, we were treated to a rumor that inFamous Second Son and Ubisoft’s Child of Light would be available as free PlayStation Plus games for the month of September. The rumor was half right. After an official post on the PlayStation blog, it’s been revealed that we’re getting inFamous and Strike Vector Ex.

inFamous Second Son represents one of the earliest exclusives for the PlayStation 4. In this open-world adventure, players take the role of Delsin Rowe, a man who discovers he has super powers and must decide how best to use them.

Then we have Strike Vector Ex, the aerial-combat game that doubles as a first-person shooter. Waging war on futuristic jets inspired by mechs, players can test themselves in aerial competition. Thanks to multiple game modes, upgrades, and new features, the PS4 experience is now at its best.

You can find the full line up of free September PS Plus games below:

inFamous: Second Son, PS4

Strike Vector Ex, PS4

Monster Jam Battlegrounds, PS3

Hustle Kings, PS3

Hue, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

Sky Force Anniversary, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4 & PS3)

But we’re not done yet. PlayStation is offering a special bonus to PSVR owners. From September 5th through November 7th, users from the US and Canada can download RIGS Mechanized Combat League for free. Developed by Guerrilla Games Cambridge, RIGS is the mechanized, first-person shooter that pits players against one another in arena-based combat.

As if all the free games weren’t enough, PlayStation Plus members will also be able to play Dead by Daylight for free between September 15 and 18. Afterward, the game will be available for purchase at a 30% discount. You have until September 22nd.

If you would like to read more on PlayStation Plus bonuses for the month of September, you can visit the PlayStation Blog. Then, be sure to check back for more of the latest.

Happy gaming.