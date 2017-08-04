Share This

 

PS4 Deals: Persona 5, Nioh, and Inside/Limbo Double Pack On Sale Now

PS4 Deals: Save On Persona 5, Nioh, Inside/Limbo and More

It’s August, so we’ve all got roughly one more month of summer left to play through our ever-expanding games lists. But if you’re anything like me – why not pick up a few more that just went on sale? This weekend for PS4 deals, we’ve got the polished Persona 5 and Nioh at $10.00 off, and a haunting combo pack of Inside/Limbo at 30% off. 

We’ve also got a ton more discounted games below, so take a look!

Inside

And that’s all for our PS4 deals this Friday, but check back tomorrow for our Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!

Related Posts


The PlayStation Store Just Posted Some Wicked Deals on Tons of Games

PC Game Deals: Over 50% Off Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth And More

Xbox One Deals: Sweet Prices on The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, For Honor And Injustice 2

PS4 Deals: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Dragon Quest Builders, Nier: Automata At Staggeringly Low Prices

PC Game Deals: Huge Discounts on Prey, Gaming Headsets, Mice, and Keyboards
Next
Destiny 2 Pre-Orders Very High; DLC Will Be as Important as the Main Game
Previous
Ghost Recon: Wildlands Has a Free 5 Hour Demo Out Right Now