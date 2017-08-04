PS4 Deals: Persona 5, Nioh, and Inside/Limbo Double Pack On Sale Now

PS4 Deals: Save On Persona 5, Nioh, Inside/Limbo and More
It’s August, so we’ve all got roughly one more month of summer left to play through our ever-expanding games lists. But if you’re anything like me – why not pick up a few more that just went on sale? This weekend for PS4 deals, we’ve got the polished Persona 5 and Nioh at $10.00 off, and a haunting combo pack of Inside/Limbo at 30% off.
We’ve also got a ton more discounted games below, so take a look!
- Persona 5 – $49.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($8.94 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $75 ($15.24 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $49.88 ($11.52 Off)
- Prey – $99Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.00 ($30.00)
- Nioh – $49.49 ($10.50 Off)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection – $97 ($6.02 Off)
- MLB The Show 17 – Standard Edition – $36.79 ($23.20 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $49 ($22.50 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($15.59 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $ ($16.20 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $44 ($18.55 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.49 ($14.50 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $95 ($18.04 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $28.78 ($21.21 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $88 ($21.11 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.50 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($10.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.89 ($12.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $79 ($16.20 Off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier – $23.99($6.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Mad Max – $17.50 ($12.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($25.00 Off)
And that’s all for our PS4 deals this Friday, but check back tomorrow for our Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!