This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: Persona 5, RiME, & Valkyria Revolution

The Best PS4 Deals this Week include some hot recent titles

Summer might be fast approaching its end, but there’s still time to catch some great PS4 deals. Recent titles include Persona 5 at $40, and highly-rated RiME at less than 20 bucks.But hurry, because the sun is quickly setting on your chance to save!

While that is the end of our PS4 deals for this weekend, be sure to check back on Saturday and Sunday for our upcoming XBox One and Windows PC deals!

