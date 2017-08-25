This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: Persona 5, RiME, & Valkyria Revolution

The Best PS4 Deals this Week include some hot recent titles
Summer might be fast approaching its end, but there’s still time to catch some great PS4 deals. Recent titles include Persona 5 at $40, and highly-rated RiME at less than 20 bucks.But hurry, because the sun is quickly setting on your chance to save!
- Persona 5 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- RiME – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($8.94 Off)
- 8-Bit Armies – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Project CARS Complete Edition – $21.30 ($38.50 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $42.94 ($17.00 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $36.07 ($14.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Valkyria Revolution – $20.66Off)
- Injustice 2 – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Prey – $29.89Off)
- Nier: Automata – $39.99Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.99 ($30.00)
- Mafia III – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($25.50 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $29.88 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($21.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.50 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.85 ($12.14 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Mad Max – $17.50 ($12.49 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Wave Blue – $48.49 ($6.60 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($24.93 Off)
While that is the end of our PS4 deals for this weekend, be sure to check back on Saturday and Sunday for our upcoming XBox One and Windows PC deals!