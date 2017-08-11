PS4 Deals: Injustice 2, Prey, and Dishonored 2 with Amazing Discounts

PS4 Deals: Killer Deals on Injustice 2, Prey, and Dishonored 2
It’s that time of the week where we give you all the best PS4 deals on Amazon to snag. This time around, the three great games that top the list are Injustice 2 at 22% off, Prey at 26% off as well as Dishonored 2 at 36% off. Nonetheless, there’s still much more to behold so be sure to look below for the rest of the amazing deals available!
- Persona 5 – $50.88 ($9.11 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($8.94 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($16.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $46.74 ($13.25 Off)
- Prey – $Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.99 ($30.00)
- Nioh – $49.44 ($10.55 Off)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection – $ ($6.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($19.09 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($22.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.49 ($14.50 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($18.31 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.11 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $28.99 ($21.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $88 ($21.11 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.50 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.85 ($12.14 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $79 ($16.20 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.10 Off)
- Mad Max – $17.50 ($12.49 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $56.24 ($43.71 Off)
That’s the end of our PS4 deals for today, but check back tomorrow and Sunday for our upcoming Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!