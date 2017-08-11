Share This

 

PS4 Deals: Injustice 2, Prey, and Dishonored 2 with Amazing Discounts

It’s that time of the week where we give you all the best PS4 deals on Amazon to snag. This time around, the three great games that top the list are Injustice 2 at 22% off, Prey at 26% off as well as Dishonored 2 at 36% off. Nonetheless, there’s still much more to behold so be sure to look below for the rest of the amazing deals available!

Injustice 2 coming in 2017 reveal, PS4 deals aug 11

That’s the end of our PS4 deals for today, but check back tomorrow and Sunday for our upcoming Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!

