Nintendo Says They Will “Ramp up” Nintendo Switch Stock in Preparation of the Holiday Season This Year

Nintendo Switch Stock Said to Increase for This Upcoming Holiday Season

The Nintendo Switch has been selling extraordinarily well, and as a result, it has been difficult for many Nintendo fans to get ahold of their newest console. Each time it comes into the stores, it is sold out just as quickly, causing some to beg the question, “will it be available this holiday season?” In a recent interview, Nintendo confirms that they are increasing Nintendo Switch stock in order to be prepared for the holiday season of 2017.

Recently, Nintendo stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that they are taking the necessary steps to ensure that there will be a lot more Nintendo Switch stock in time for the biggest sales time of the year. Here’s what they had to say, “We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so. We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast.” While this isn’t the first time in the past couple of months that they have stated they intend to “ramp up” production of the console, it seems like they are serious about making sure fans will have the chance to play some of the biggest titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, this fall/winter.

Of course it’s all well and good that they say there will be more consoles available, but how many are we talking, and what is the plan moving forward. Well, Nintendo says they hope to have 10 million Switch systems ready by the end of the fiscal year, and in the hands of retailers across the world. Ideally, Nintendo would like to have even more ready, but it depends on the supply chain. In the interview, one of the executives even said his company was “ready to pick up the pace of production if asked.”

Hopefully this strategy not only sees more Nintendo Switch stock hit the stores during the holiday season, but all year long as well. What are your thoughts about this? Do you believe there will be enough in stores this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

