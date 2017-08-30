Nintendo Nindie Showcase – Here Are 20 New Titles Coming to Nintendo Switch

A Flood of Indie Titles Coming to the Portable Console

Nintendo has a serious knack for being very short but sweet with their game presentations. This time around, they delivered a series of new Nintendo Switch titles from their Nindie (Nintendo Indie) showcase. The twenty-minute presentation arrived ahead of Pax West and delivered a preview of each game. Here’s what Nintendo Switch owners have to look forward to.

Here are the indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, presented in the order they will be reaching the portable console.

Steam World Dig 2

Steam World Dig 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Steam World Dig and will be arriving on September 21st.

Golf Story

Golf Story is a classic RPG that lets you solve puzzles through golf and meet new people. Coming September 2017 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Wulver Blade

For those of you who enjoy hand-drawn animations in gaming, Wulver Blade is a 2D side-scrolling adventure set in Ancient Britannia. Coming, first, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2017.

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Coming as a Switch console exclusive, Yono and the Celestial Elephants has you playing as Yono in an isometric adventure game. Expect it October 12th.

Mom Hid My Game!

You do what you did as a kid in a very meta experience where you solve puzzles in order to find out where your mom hid your game. Coming Fall 2017 with exclusive stages for Switch and 3DS

Sausage Sports Club

A funny and fun competitive game where you smack your friends around. SausageSports Club is coming Fall 2017.

Earth Atlantis

2D shoot em up, but underwater! Destroy subterranean baddies this Fall.

Nine Parchments

A fun title for the holidays, the makers of Trine deliver a co-op experience where you and three other players battle in isometric “blast em up.”

Poly Bridge

A fun bridge builder reaching consoles via Switch in Holiday 2017.

Dragon: Marked for Death

A 2D Action RPG where you play alone or with up to three friends in local or online play. This title comes exclusively to Switch during Winter 2017.

Morphies Law

A fun 4v4, 3rd-person shooter where players shift in size by stealing mass from other players. A Switch console-exclusive coming Holiday 2017.

Battle Chef Brigade

The ultimate game for foodies; Here’s an RPG where the ultimate goal is making the perfect dish. Coming first to Switch Holiday 2017.

Floor Kids

Dance and dance some more in this game of rhythm where you break dance in various areas across the city. Features original music from Kid Koala and coming first to Switch later this year.

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Here, we have the final chapter of Shovel Knight’s Treasure Trove saga. Here’s your chance to defeat the three kings – coming early 2018.

Kentuck Route Zero: TV Edition

A console-launch exclusive coming early 2018, this PC adventure game comes complete with five episodes and interludes.

Next Up Hero

The quirky, isometric action title that lets you resurrect as someone else’s companion. Find it in early 2018.

Mulkala

Yet another action adventure game of puzzles and endless fun. Discover a 3D environment of danger, creatures, and puzzles. Coming early 2018.

Light Fingers

An homage to old-school Dungeons and Dragons here’s a turn-based board game you can play with up to three friends on the portable console.

Super Meat Boy Forever

Save your own son, Nugget, from evil Dr. Fetus in 2018. It just keeps getting more personal.

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again

Finally, the antithesis of heroism and the epitome of fun action return in the sequel to No More Heroes. Find it exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

There’s Nintendo’s Nindie showcase, and we hope you found something you like. As revealed, not all games are Nintendo Switch exclusives, but if you were hoping to play them on the console, they’ll be available sooner or later.

SOURCE