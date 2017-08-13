Nintendo Will Host a “Special” Panel at PAX West Next Month

PAX West 2017 Will Feature a “Special” Panel From Nintendo

Recently the schedule for the PAX West 2017 convention was revealed, showing off panels for Destiny 2, Far Cry 5 and more. Now the schedule on the official PAX website confirms that Nintendo will be hosting a “special” panel. PAX West will be held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, from September 1st to September 4th this year.

The Pax West convention schedule shows that Nintendo will be holding their ‘special’ panel on Saturday, September 2nd, between 10 AM and 11 AM PST. This panel will beheld in the Hydra Theater. Of course, while Nintendo is no stranger to PAX, it could be the perfect stage for them to open up and give fans more details about a bunch of their titles. We could potentially get some new information about Metroid: Samus Returns or Super Mario Odyssey, or Nintendo might announce the release dates for Fire Emblem Warriors or Xenoblade Chronicles 2!

Nintendo has never revealed at new game at PAX, so it’s likely they will continue this tradition this year in Seattle, and will stick to titles that they have already announced. Although Nintendo has not mentioned what could be included in their lineup, hopefully it is as ‘special’ as they’re promising.

In other recent Nintendo news, the company has just been hit with a lawsuit from Gamevice. Gamevice claims that the joy con design for the Nintendo Switch is too similar to their patent for the Wikipad device. The complaint was filed in court last week and the company is seeking a ban on Switch production, as well as damages as a result of the patent infringement.

What are you hoping to see during this ‘special’ Nintendo panel and do you think we’ll see a bunch of new information about their upcoming titles? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

