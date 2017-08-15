Share This

 

2 New Games added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

The Return of Last-Gen Adrenaline

The list of oldies on the Xbox One just got bigger. Major Nelson posted the update this morning, and the point of both titles is, essentially, to get the player’s blood boiling. New titles added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility are Metal Gear Rising: Reveangence and Screamride.

Screamrider is the constructor and roller coaster simulator. With what resources and shenanigans players have at their disposal, they have to build thrill rides and get them up to code. And part of the goal is getting the coasters up and running without turning the zone into Final Destination. To that end, you’ll be riding the speeding roller coaster yourself. The line between fun and death relies on your ingenuity.

Many fans of the Metal Gear saga and Platinum Games will remember the old, fast-paced spin-off title that added brand-new elements to Hideo Kojima’s mythos. Metal Gear Rising has players take control of Raiden, the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid 2. Unlike any other game, however, you dash and slice your way through enemies in unique gameplay scored by adrenaline-fueling metal music. Destructible environments and epic boss battles define the semi-linear gameplay.

For the full list of Xbox Backward Compatible titles, you can visit here. And let us know your thoughts on these two new additions. Worth the pickup?

