EDGE Magazine Names The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Greatest Game of All Time

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Is Number 1 on a List of the Best Games of All Time



A couple of years ago, in 2015, EDGE Magazine published a special issue featuring a top 100 greatest games of all time list. Of course, since then, especially with the massive releases we’ve had this year alone, they have decided to publish a revised list in this months issue. And as if it’s any surprise, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild beat out some popular titles for the number one spot.

Considering just how much of a masterpiece Breath of the Wild is, boasting beautiful open-world landscapes that emphasize player agency and exploration, this number one ranking should not come as a shock at all. Among the top five, aside from Zelda, was Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Grand Theft Auto V and Dark Souls. Interestingly, some titles were oddly ranked (eg. Overwatch and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End), some genres that were maybe a bit under-represented (racing games, JRPGS, and platformers), and some complete omissions. If you’re interested to find out which other games The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild surpassed to take the top spot on the list, you can check out the full rankings from EDGE Magazine below.

100. Super Hexagon

99. Her Story

98. Super Monkey Ball

97. Final Fantasy XII

96. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

95. Hyper Light Drifter

94. Katamari Damacy

93. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

92. Resogun

91. Puzzle Bobble

90. F-Zero GX

89. The Sims 3

88. R-Type Final

87. Elite: Dangerous

86. Bomberman

85. StarCraft II

84. Pac-Man: Championship Edition

83. BioShock

82. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

81. Puzzle & Dragons

80. Tearaway

79. League of Legends

78. Super Meat Boy

77. Xenoblade Chronicles

76. OutRun 2006: Coast to Coast

75. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

74. Civilization IV

73. Battlefield 4

72. Metroid Prime

71. Hearthstone

70. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

69. Limbo

68. Towerfall Ascension

67. EarthBound

66. Batman: Arkham Knight

65. Transistor

64. Puyo Puyo

63. FTL: Advanced Edition

62: Persona 4 Golden

61. Mass Effect 2

60. Okami

59. The Stanley Parable

58. XCOM: Enemy Unknown

57. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

56. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

55. Far Cry 4

54. Titanfall 2

53. Doom (2016)

52. Trials Fusion

51. Nidhogg

50. Fez

49. Overwatch

48. Super Mario 3D World

47. Journey

46. Dead Space

45. Dota 2

44. Vanquish

43. Super Mario Maker

42. Fire Emblem Fates

41. Inside

40. Shadow of the Colossus

39. Halo 3

38. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

37. Spelunky

36. Destiny

35. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

34. Kerbal Space Program

33. Dishonored

32. Splatoon

31. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

30. Rock Band 3

29. The Last Guardian

28. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

27. Ico

26. Super Metroid

25. Demon’s Souls

24. Horizon: Zero Dawn

23. Advance Wars

22. The Witness

21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

20. Ultra Street Fighter IV

19. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

18. Rez Infinite

17. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

16. Super Mario World

15. Red Dead Redemption

14. Super Mario 64

13. Portal

12. Bayonetta 2

11. Minecraft

10. Resident Evil 4

9. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

8. Super Mario Galaxy 2

7. Tetris

6. Half-Life 2

5. Bloodborne

4. The Last of Us

3. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Dark Souls

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Do you agree with the rankings? If not, how would you rank the games, and which other ones might you include. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

SOURCE