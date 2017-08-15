Aegis Defenders Added to Humble Bundle Presentation at Gamescom

Aegis Defenders Part of the Humble Bundle Family

Humble Bundle, Inc. — known for its steeply discounted and curated indie games for charity donations — just announced it’s taking in the 16-bit styled action-platformer Aegis Defenders for Windows PC and Mac later this year. Developed by talented indie developer GUTS Department, Aegis Defenders is the latest game to be published and presented at Gamescom in Cologne as part of the “Presented by Humble Bundle” package.

For those unfamiliar, Aegis Defenders is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer. Borrowing tower defense combat elements, combined with the look, feel and scale of 16-bit era titles like Super Metroid, Aegis Defenders reignites the magic of the old school adventure genre for a unique blend of gameplay and rich narrative that sets the stage for an instant classic.





“I first played Aegis Defenders on a rooftop party I was co-organizing years ago at The MIX @ E3. The unique gameplay and gorgeous character art inspired by Japan won me over instantly,” said John Polson, Humble Bundle publishing lead. “I am truly humbled to be able to help them now cross the finish line, delivering a unique blend of Metroidvania and tower defense that is addictively fun and fresh.”

In a world where control over lost technologies equals power, you play as Ruinhunters Bart and his granddaughter Clu to explore ancient ruins and uncover the one thing that can save their world from the ruthless Empire: a legendary weapon known as Aegis.​ Bart, a machinist, specializes in building structures. Clu, on the other hand, is a skilled hunter and trapsmith. Together the two must wage war against corrupt beasts and the Empire to save the world, one realm at a time.

Humble Bundle will showcase its “Presented by Humble Bundle” games, including Aegis Defenders, at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 23 – August 26, located in the consumer area in the Indie Arena Booth (Hall 10.1 A020). They’ll also be at PAX West on September 1 – 2.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE