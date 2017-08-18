Share This

 

Absolver Details New Online Features in a World of Martial Arts

Develop Better Skills and Teach Them to Players… Or Don’t

Absolver offers a shared world of martial arts where there are various ways to approach other players. Every player is a prospect customizing their own move sets and characters. But there are multiple ways to interact with people and the environment, and developer Sloclap has delivered more details on how.

Absolver

In the world of Adal, players will adventure to hone their fighting abilities. Learning new moves is the prime part of your mission. You’ll discover both NPCs and other players to test your skills against, but here’s where things get interesting; Sloclap is delivering a feature that lets prospects learn under other players. Thanks to the unique fighting school mechanic, one player can become a mentor to others. Once players become students, they can gain access to the mentor’s deck of moves, even if they haven’t unlocked them yet.

Absolver is as much an adventure title as it is a fighting game. You will navigate the world with the option for PvE, friendly sparring, or competitive PvP. Furthermore, you can do everything while cooperating with up to three players. This can lead to 3v3 matches or a joint adventure of discovering martial arts.

More is detailed in the newly released “Friends and Foes” video that highlights Absolver’s online aspects. You can view it down below.

Absolver arrives on August 29 for the PC and PlayStation 4. To learn more about what the game has to offer, you can visit absolvergame.com.

SOURCE: Press Release

Related Posts


Absolver Shows Off Its Character Customization

Devolver Digital Announces “CODumentary” – Call of Duty Documentary

Top 8 Video Game Releases to Watch for August 2017

Pre-order Bonuses and Editions Revealed for ‘Absolver,’ the Online Melee Game

GORN Hands-On – The Fun of Being a Gladiator Without the Risk
Next
Upcoming Family-themed Roguelike Children of Morta Will Be Published by 11 bit studios
Previous
Ni No Kuni II’s Gamescom 2017 Trailer Focuses on Gun-wielding Roland