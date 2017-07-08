Over 50 Xbox One Deals: Great Savings on Prey, For Honor, and More

Xbox One Deals: Pick Up Prey, For Honor, and Final Fantasy FFXV
It’s day two of our Amazon deals this weekend, and we’ve got your Xbox One roundup for you today. This week, we’ve got For Honor at 42% off, Prey at 33% off, Final Fantasy XV at 36% off, and so much more below. Take a look!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Yooka-Laylee – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $10 ($21.89 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $99 ($10.00)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $15.89 ($4.00)
- Syberia 3 – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $99 $20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $75 ($25.24 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Abzu – $17 ($8.82 Off)
- For Honor – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Don’t Starve – $55 ($7.44 Off)
- Halo Wars 2 – $30 ($22.69 Off)
- Gears of War 4 – $95 ($30.04 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $10 ($26.89 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $99 ($40.00 Off)
- Hitman: The Complete First Season – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $ 99 ($20.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $23.00 ($16.99 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $89 ($22.10 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $02 ($16.97 Off)
- NHL 17 – $33 ($10.66 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $ ($14.33 Off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $17.99 ($22.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.01 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($28.04 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.98 ($15.01 Off)
- Just Dance 2017 – $99 ($22.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($75.28 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $55.71 ($19.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $99 ($63.96 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $22.99 ($14.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
