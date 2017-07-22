Xbox One Deals: Sweet Prices on The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, For Honor And Injustice 2

Xbox One Deals: Save Big on The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, For Honor And Injustice 2
We’ve got some amazing deals for the Xbox One this weekend from Amazon! Save on big titles like The Walking Dead: A New Frontier at 55% off, For Honor at 50% Off and Injustice 2 at 33% off! Don’t forget to check out the rest of the lit below for more great deals.
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $49.93 ($10.06 Off)
- Yooka-Laylee – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($35.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $ ($9.11 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $ ($16.42)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $15.41 ($4.58)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $24.99 ($25.00)
- Syberia 3 – $34.01 ($15.98 Off)
- For Honor – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $ ($13.01 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($9.27 Off)
- Don’t Starve – $ ($8.11 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.42 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $ ($7.68 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($42.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($40.99 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tekken 7 – $4 ($11.01 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $ ($19.24 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $ ($20.30 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.80 ($40.19 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.90 ($19.09 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.02 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($28.04 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.47 ($15.52 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($76.83 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $54.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That’s it for our Xbox One deals for this week! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals before you go and our upcoming list of Windows PC deals tomorrow.