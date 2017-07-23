Share This

 

Lack of Xbox One Exclusives Won’t Change Soon; Xbox Doesn’t Have A Blank Check, Says Insider

Don’t Expect More Xbox One Exclusives Anytime Soon

There is no question Xbox fans have some reason for concern. At least when it comes to exclusives they do. So far this year, Sony has been outduelling Xbox when it comes to first party exclusives. That trend doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Granted, the Xbox E3 2017 press conference showcased plenty of great games. From Forza Motorsport 7 to Crackdown 3, Microsoft has some slick looking first party games on the way. Yet compared to the competition, Microsoft’s upcoming lineup of exclusives feels a bit underwhelming. According to an industry insider, we should not expect that to change anytime soon.

Xbox One X console

A couple of days ago, NeoGAF poster and well-known industry insider “Matt” shared some behind-the-scenes information. Specifically, he shared some info about what’s going on with Microsoft and the Xbox One. Unfortunately, the news is the shits. Keep in mind, you do need to take this all with a grain of salt. That being said, this insider has been deemed reliable in the past and has been a solid source of information. According to “Matt”, Microsoft doesn’t plan to increase their first party spending anytime soon. He said:

“MS is not meaningfully increasing their investments in or focus on first party. That could change, I would love for that to change, but it hasn’t. There could be things I don’t know about, or I’m wrong about something, I never claimed to be infallible. But I know enough to have a pretty good view of the situation.”

We sure hope he is wrong and it does have us asking the question, why is one of the biggest companies in the world playing trying to scale back on first party game development? Well, recent Xbox One exclusives haven’t proven to be a worthwhile investment according to the insider:

“Their software efforts have underperformed this gen, and the Xbox division doesn’t have a blank check to do whatever they want. They have a focus on cost controls and profitability. Spending a lot on game dev doesn’t fit into that in their view.”

So basically, it looks like Microsoft is throwing in the towel on some levels. They just aren’t going to blow the bank to try and compete with Sony and the PS4. That battle has already been won. The Xbox One X could provide to be a massive momentum shifter for the company, so who knows what lies ahead for fans. In the meantime,

You can check out all of COGconnected’s Xbox coverage here.

SOURCE, SOURCE

  • King Console

    yet fill already stated hes being re investing into third party by his own mouth. by all accounts they have exclusives to match sony this year plus are getting some of the so called exclusives sony had in the beginning of the year such as nier automata.

Related Posts


Xbox One Deals: Sweet Prices on The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, For Honor And Injustice 2

Sine Mora EX Launches August 8th for Consoles and PC, Later on Switch

Xbox One Owners Rejoice, a Fidget Spinner App Is Now Available

The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II Are the Next Games to Support 4K on Xbox One X

Star Wars Battlefront II Has Been Confirmed as an Xbox One X Enhanced Game
Previous
SNES Classic Pre-Orders Were Up On Walmart for 30 Minutes