WWE 2K18 Has Been Announced for the Nintendo Switch

WWE 2K18 Coming to the Nintendo Switch Later This Year

Despite the lack of games available for the Nintendo Switch at launch, there have been some major titles announced for the popular gaming console, including FIFA 18. Now, it has been revealed that WWE 2K18 is the latest title coming to the Nintendo Switch!

Fans have made it clear that they have been waiting too long for a WWE title to make it’s way back onto a Nintendo console and now they just have to wait a few short months for the release of the newest WWE title this fall. This announcement will mark the first WWE game to be featured on a Nintendo system since WWE ’13 was released on the Wii and it will be the first WWE 2K title to be available to play on a Nintendo Platform.

This Nintendo Switch version of WWE 2K18 will have all of the same features as the other platform versions, however this year the WWE 2K series includes a new MyCareer experience, updated Customization Suite, and boasts the largest roster in WWE video game history! In addition, there will be 8 man matches, a new grapple carry system, new weight detection and thousands of new animations, all of which will be featured through a brand new engine giving WWE 2K18 a complete visual overhaul.

Seth Rollins will be the cover star for WWE 2K18 as it was announced last month, and he appeared in a special video announcement for the return of WWE to the Nintendo platforms, and the games debut on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out this video below.

If you pre-order WWE 2K18, you will receive two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer and fan favourite Kurt Angle as a bonus. WWE 2K18 will launch on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and now the Nintendo Switch.

Let us know your thoughts about this latest title coming to the Nintendo Switch and keep it locked for all updates for both the Nintendo Switch and WWE 2K18!

