Walmart Just Cancelled All of Those SNES Classic Pre-Orders

SNES Classic Page Was Put up by Mistake

We feel terrible reporting this story to our readers, especially for those in the US that were able to secure a coveted SNES Classic Edition on Walmart’s website. Or at least they thought they did.

After reports of buyers getting their pre-order cancelled, Walmart has confirmed our greatest fear: They will be cancelling all SNES Classic pre-orders because the product page had mistakenly gone live. The huge company sent pre-order holders an email — an email that has since been posted across social media — apologizing for the mix up.

Aaaand there goes everybody's SNES Classic order. Boo. pic.twitter.com/lNx9yypVdk — Chris Kohler?! (@kobunheat) July 26, 2017

“Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date,” the email states from the senior director for customer care at Walmart, Deserie Dulaney. “We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake.”

Similar to other big-name retailers, Walmart doesn’t charge credit cards until the item is shipped so no harm has been done there. Those that paid with PayPal or a gift card, however, had funds removed and will have their account refunded.

We reported the initial story last week about Walmart making the classic Nintendo console available for pre-order, and just as expected with any hot item, it was “sold out” rather quickly. Those who were able to “pre-order” were allowed to enter their credit card info and even receive a confirmation email with an October 6th release date. In the end, it was all a big fat lie. Like the cake in that game about Portals.

Nintendo has yet to confirm if pre-orders for the SNES Classic will even happen, which has frustrated Nintendo fans more than anything. The NES Classic released last year was incredibly difficult to find and Nintendo only made a limited supply. Sadly, they appear to be repeating the same mistake this year with the SNES Classic.

