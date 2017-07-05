THQ Nordic Disappointed in Switch’s Power – Majority of Games Won’t Work

Putting Big Games on the Nintendo Switch Is a Big Hassle, Apparently

In a new interview with GI.biz, THQ Nordic talked about their past and plans for the future. Just recently, they managed to get Battle Chasers: Nightwar onto the Nintendo Switch. As for other games, well, the Austria-based developer said there would be trouble.

THQ Director of Business and Product Development, Reinhard Pollice, gave his reasons for why more of their games won’t appear on the Switch. From the looks of it, this entails the majority of projects. According to Pollice, the Nintendo Switch, while fun, is a console that simply lacks power.

“We’ve been in touch with [Nintendo] about Switch for more than a year,” said Pollice, “so we’ve been looking at it for our current line-up and… we look wherever it’s possible. It’s a bit sad that they haven’t gone out with a more beefy hardware but it is what it is, so we just have to work our way around it.”

As an example, Darksiders 3 is one (and the most anticipated) THQ Nordic game that won’t make it to the Nintendo Switch. It will release for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018. The same can be said for many of THQ Nordic’s unannounced titles. However, the aforementioned Battle Chasers: Nightwar will make its way to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 3rd.

Furthermore, THQ Nordic is working toward a little more focus than its predecessor, THQ. Whereas the previous company attempted to be a jack-of-all-trades, catering to kids, handheld, and mobile, this time around they will try to synergize releases. Basically, they just want to appeal to the console and handheld market. If their games don’t work on other devices, then they may avoid release altogether.

Do you really want to see games like Darksiders 3 on the Nintendo Switch? Or are you perfectly fine with the Switch so long as you get Nintendo titles? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE,