The Nintendo Switch Online App Is Now Available to Download on Smartphones

Although, It Doesn’t Do Much of Anything Yet

Nintendo has gone and made the Nintendo Switch Online app available to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store a little earlier than expected. Don’t get your hopes up though, the servers for the app aren’t ready yet and probably won’t be until July 21st.

Nintendo had previously announced that the Switch Online app would launch this Friday alongside Splatoon 2. It appears Nintendo jumped the gun (or ink blasters) a bit early with its release.

The app is basically useless right now without the servers aside from the basic Nintendo ID login, but come Friday Splatoon 2 will be the first game to support it with its SplatNet 2 service where players can set up private matches, invite friends, and even use the app’s built-in voice chat feature. Nintendo will be adding more games that will support the app down the line like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and ARMS.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is a pretty big step for Nintendo when it comes to online services. It also stands out from Sony and Microsoft because it handles core online function independently rather than have them embedded into the Switch unit itself. Online gaming will be free on the Switch until sometime in 2018. After the free trial had ended, Nintendo Account holders will have to pay for continued service: $3.99 for a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year.

While you wait patiently to use the Switch Online app’s online capabilities make sure you check out our Splatoon 2 review in anticipation.

SOURCE