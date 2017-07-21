Here’s Skyrim on the Portable Nintendo Switch, and It Looks Amazing

Even Playing a Decade Old Game on the Go Feels New, Apparently

As soon as the Nintendo Switch was revealed, it was broadcast alongside Bethesda’s Skyrim. The huge selling point, of course, is the portable factor. Although The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been out for a decade now, we’ll finally be able to play it on the go. So how does it hold up?

Thanks to YouTuber/Gamer FILIP, who uploaded a video from San Diego Comic-Con, we got a good look at how Bethesda’s game plays. And if his reaction is anything to go by, it’s fun. The video below shows off Skyrim in handheld mode. Thus, it’s at a 720p resolution as advertised. This is still better than any other handheld gaming device. See below.

Just as FILIP mentions, Skyrim can now be taken anywhere and still look beautiful. Furthermore, this version of the game will offer all of the released DLC for free. Therefore, you can now avoid having a life whenever you leave the house. That’s an option. Expect this console version of the game to arrive during the holidays this year.

Now that you’ve received another look at the game on the Switch. What are your thoughts? Is it a must-buy? How many times have you bought it? Feel free to comment down below.

