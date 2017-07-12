Latest PS4 Update Causing Serious Issue Where Many Appear Offline

Latest PS4 Update is Causing Some Problems

Following the release of PlayStation 4 update 4.72 yesterday, which is available to download now and improves the quality of the system performance, users began reporting an issue where they’d appear offline on the PlayStation Network. This is happening despite being logged in. Needless to say, this minor PS4 update is causing some serious issues.

One NeoGAF user reported the following:

“When I last slept my PS4 I was appearing offline, now no matter what I change my status to, Online or Appear Offline, I remain to appear logged off. Restart, turn off and back on, nothing changed it. I just turned the PS4 on and my online status is checked as Online but my profile still has my appearing offline. I click Appear Offline and it goes to the ‘Please wait…’ screen and comes back and Online is still checked. Yet, like I said, I’m appearing offline still.”

PlayStation 4 owners on NeoGAF, Reddit, and Twitter are reporting the issue. Some have even gone so far as to report they have been unable to play games online as a result. Several possible workarounds have been posted. One suggested you should go to Settings > PlayStation Network then log out and log back in, and then log your controller out of the PS4 and back in. Others suggest a full system restart, but that seems to be met with mixed results.

When asked about the issue on Twitter, Ask PlayStation suggested you do the following:

Sorry for the delay! If the issue continue, please try safe mode option 4 Restore Default Settings: https://t.co/OOaq76kzAA — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) July 12, 2017

If you’re still affected by the issue, you can contact Ask PlayStation and it looks like they’ll send you a DM with further instructions.

Have you experienced this issue? Have you been able to fix it? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE