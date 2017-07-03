My Nintendo Summer Rewards Offers Fantastic Platinum and Gold Discounts on Great Games

My Nintendo Summer Rewards Has Deals!

Is there really such a thing as the summer gaming lull anymore? Sure, you can step away from your favorite console this summer but if you do you are missing out some amazing deals. This past weekend has offered up some amazing deals and Nintendo is only adding to the fun. You now have a great excuse to get caught up on some brilliant Nintendo games you may have missed.

A fresh batch of My Nintendo summer rewards have arrived, and there are some fantastic discounts on many incredible games right now if you have the Platinum or Gold Coins saved up. Here is the full list all of the available rewards below, starting with the Platinum Coin rewards, and then moving on to the Gold Coin discounts:

Platinum Coin Rewards:

Pikmin 3 Wii U – 15% Off (300 Coins)

Art Academy: Lessons for Everyone 3DS – 30% Off (900 Coins)

Donkey Kong Country Returns Wii U – 30% Off (600 Coins)

Mario Sports Mix Wii U – 20% Off (400 Coins)

Animale Crossing Happy Home Designer 3DS – 30% Off (600 Coins)

The Legend of Zelda Windwaker HD Wii U – 15% Off (300 Coins)

Animal Crossing New Leaf 3DS – 15% Off (300 Coins)

Mario Kart 64 Wii U – 20% Off (200 Coins)

Super Mario World N3DS – 20% Off (160 Coins)

Gold Coin Rewards:

Pocket Card Jockey 3DS – 30% Off (20 Coins)

Mario Golf World Tour Wii U – 30% Off (70 Coins)

Picross 3D Round 2 3DS – 40% Off (90 Coins)

Art Academy: Home Studio Wii U – 30% Off (70 Coins)

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3DS – 30% Off (50 Coins)

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker Wii U – 30% Off (50 Coins)

Super Paper Mario Wii U – 40% Off (60 Coins)

New Super Mario Bros. 2 3DS – 40% Off (90 Coins)

Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon 3DS – 20% Off (30 Coins)

Tomodachi Life 3DS – 20% Off (30 Coins)

Mario Party 10 Wii U – 30% Off (70 Coins)

Super Mario 64 Wii U – 30% Off (30 Coins)

Punch Out!! Wii U – 30% Off (30 Coins)

Super Punch Out Wii U / 3DS – 30% Off (20 Coins)

Punch-Out!! (original) Wii U / 3DS – 30% Off (20 Coins)

Super Street Fighter II Wii U – 40% Off (30 Coins)

Super Street Fighter IV 3DS – 40% Off (60 Coins)

Pikmin Wii U – 30% Off (50 Coins)

Street Fighter Alpha 2 3DS – 40% Off (30 Coins)

Yoshi’s Island Wii U – 30% Off (20 Coins)

See any deals you like? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE