Ni no Kuni 2’s Release Pushed Back to 2018

Level 5’s CEO Provides Video Statement Regarding Ni no Kuni 2’s New Release Date

Akihiro Hino, Level-5’s CEO, has released a video statement on Twitter announcing that Ni no Kuni 2 will not be making its November release date. Instead, the game will be coming out in January of 2018.

Hino didn’t elaborate on why the game has been pushed back, other than a need to produce the best possible experience for fans. He also clarified and corrected an earlier statement on the game’s multiplayer features. There will be no multiplayer in Ni no Kuni II. Hino had apparently misinterpreted a question during E3, thinking it was in reference to more general online events.

This is obviously bad news for any fans of the game, but hopefully it ends up being beneficial. After all, it’s always better to have a late game done right, than a rushed game done poorly, right? Ni no Kuni II’s new release date is January 19th, 2018 for PC and PS4.

SOURCE