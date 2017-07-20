Could a Classic Mini N64 Be in Our Future as the Next Returning Retro System?

Rumor – Nintendo Trademark Suggests a Mini N64 Could Be Coming

A NeoGaf user, has spotted not one, but four, filed trademarks from Nintendo that could suggest their plans to release an N64 Classic Mini sometime in the near future! If this is true, this will be the third retro system from Nintendo over the past year.

The NeoGaf user, Rösti, posted about the trademarks filed by Nintendo, which include an NES controller, an SNES controller, a Nintendo Switch controller, and a Nintendo 64 controller. Each of the trademark applications have been registered under the same goods and services, numbers 9 and 28. 9 is described as telecommunication machines and apparatus, and 28 is consumer video game apparatus. All of these trademarks show to have been filed on Tuesday of this week, July 18th, in Europe, by Nintendo Co. Ltd. You can check out the image that pairs with the Nintendo 64 controller trademark application below.

Of course it’s unclear what the old school Nintendo 64 controller would be used for, however fans are speculating that this could mean a Mini N64 console is in our future! This is just a rumor at this point, as nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo, but with the success of the Classic Mini NES, and the upcoming sold-out Classic Mini SNES, it doesn’t seem like much of stretch.

With that being said, there are a few reasons why Nintendo might not be announcing a Mini N64, including the fact that early 3D graphics haven’t aged as well as 2D graphics, and some of the best games for the Nintendo 64 might not be available as Microsoft owns the rights to each. These games include GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark and Banjo-Kazooie.

Nintendo may also just be wanting to add a retro flare to their popular Switch console, creating a custom controller that can be used for the upcoming Virtual Console of downloadable retro games. Because a Nintendo Switch controller trademark was filed at the same time, this very well may be the case, instead of an exciting return of the N64!

Anything is possible, so if a Mini N64 console is in our future, then it’s likely we’ll here something about it from Nintendo soon. As this is an unconfirmed rumor, we should hold off on the celebration for now, whilst hoping that this is exactly what Nintendo plans on doing!

Do you think it will be a Switch controller or a Mini N64? Which one are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

