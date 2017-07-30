Indie Puzzle Game Lumo Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch Very Soon

It Won’t Be Long until Gamers Can Dive into the Indie Puzzle Game Lumo on the Nintendo Switch

Developer of glorious indie puzzle game Lumo, Gareth Noyce, posted an image to Twitter teasing a still frame of the game running on Nintendo’s latest handheld hybrid of a console, the Nintendo Switch. Although Noyce stated that he can not announce an official release date for Lumo, it will still be published by Rising Star Games.

Great strides have been in the works for Lumo, as the beautiful puzzler game recently celebrated a physical release for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita last year, while the title remains strictly available for digital download on all other available platforms. Simply exploding with nostalgia for the retro-style gaming of the 80’s and 90’s, the game will feature over 400 rooms across an enticing array of different playable zones and be filled with secret corridors and other hidden goodies along the way. It’s up to you and your tiny wizard of a character to progress through the labyrinth and uncover the secrets that lie within each room.

Lumo is currently available on Windows PC, Mac, Linus, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One if you want to dive into the adventurous exploration that the game has to offer before its grand Nintendo Switch debut.

