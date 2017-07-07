Next Humble Bundle Unlocks Pillars of Eternity and NBA 2K17

Over $100 worth of Games for One Subscription Price

The Humble Monthly Bundle caters to gamers who can’t get enough games for great prices. This latest monthly stock for August includes a list of notable titles in addition to two special games.

Anyone who subscribed before July 7th will receive the following titles:

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

Galactic Civilizations III

Hyper Light Drifter

Armello

SimplePlanes

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Kero Blaster

Kevin Eastman’s Underwhere #1-3

2000:1: A Space Felony

Humble’s next bundle arrives on August 4th. Subscribe before then and you gain access to the next selection. Furthermore, you’d gain instant access to Pillars of Eternity and NBA 2K17. And as per usual, 5% of the proceeds will go to charity. This time around it’s for WaterAid.

To learn more and/or subscribe, you can discover the Humble Monthly Bundle here. Every month is a new surprise.

About Humble Monthly

Humble Monthly is a curated bundle of games sent to your inbox every month. Each month offers over $100 worth of games for just $12! Every game is yours to keep and 5% of each month’s proceeds support charity. Additionally, all subscribers receive 10% off in the Humble Store, a discount that even combines with existing sales.

SOURCE: Press Release