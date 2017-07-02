Share This

 

These Amazing Giant Custom Videogame Tables Look Incredible & Good Enough to Play

When it comes to your favorite videogame franchise, things like t-shirts, pens, bags, and posters are all standard merchandise fans want. Yet sometimes the standard mech just isn’t enough. Recently, a viral Imgur post caught everyone’s attention and it is where we caught a glimpse of some of the coolest videogame merchandise we have seen in quite some time. In the post, we saw some of the most amazing custom tables we have ever seen and they are based on classic videogame cartridges and controllers. These tables, crafted by the Imgur poster’s neighbor, are beautifully crafted with high-quality painting and unique and intricate drawer functionalities. Check out one of these tables here:

videogame table 1

As you can see, it is nothing short of a masterpiece! We are always amazed at fans who take their crafting skills to the next level. Here is hoping these tables become available for sale soon. You can check out all of the tables from the original post in the pictures below:

videogame tables 2

videogame tables 3

