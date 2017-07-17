Covfefe Spinner, a Fidget Spinner App, is Now Available on Xbox One

It may be hard to contain the excitement but today we learned that your Xbox now has a fidget spinner app. Available in the amazing Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app, Covfefe Spinner has been taking the world by storm since its launch a few months ago. Thanks to the power of UWP, Covfefe Spinner made its way to Xbox One recently, complete with Xbox controller support.

For those living under a rock, a fidget spinner is a toy that consists of a bearing in the center of a multi-lobed flat structure made from metal or plastic designed to spin along its axis with little effort. Fidget spinners became popular toys this year and they have been advertised as helping people who have trouble with focusing or fidgeting by relieving nervous energy or psychological stress.

Covfefe Spinner has all the same features it has on Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile, including Xbox controller support. Just like a real fidget spinner, it can be played one-handed, making use of the ‘A’ button atop an intuitive power slider. So you can Fidget spin with one hand and bash your brains in with the other hand.

As an app, Covfefe Spinner doesn’t support Xbox achievements unfortunately. Yet you can purchase different fidget spinner colors and other features either with micropayments, or in-app currency earned from pro spinning action.

Covfefe Spinner truly represents the potential of the Universal Windows Platform. Future versions of Covfefe Spinner could one day integrate Xbox Live achievements, Xbox arena for tournament spinning, or maybe a HoloLens version so we can spin in 3D.

You can grab Covfefe Spinner using this link. It should appear in your “ready to install” apps list on Games & apps on your Xbox One afterward.

Happy Spinning!

