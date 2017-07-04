ESO Plus Bonus Event Happening This Week

Get A Taste of the Good Life during the ESO Plus Bonus Event

If you’re on that Elder Scrolls Online kick at present, perhaps you’ve heard of the Plus system? It’s essentially a tier upgrade with a monthly subscription fee. Sort of the difference between taking the bus and driving a BMW. This week, ESO is holding a Plus Bonus Event, a way of introducing players to that Plus lifestyle and all it offers.

From July 5th to the 9th, you’ll be able to access a free trial for all those hot little Plus perks. Benefits for ponying up every month include:

Full access to all DLC game packs, including Imperial City , Orsinium , Thieves Guild , Dark Brotherhood , and Shadows of the Hist – that’s a bunch of new zones, hours and hours of new quests, additional dungeons, and more.

Unlimited storage for crafting materials.

Double Bank space for your account.

A 10% increase to Experience & Gold acquisition, Crafting Inspiration, and Trait Research rates.

Double Furnishings and Collectibles space in player housing.

Exclusive ability to dye costumes.

It’s a real shame the free trial doesn’t include that massive purse of 1500 Crowns, but it’s a pretty sweet setup regardless. The nice thing about this system is that a lot of the benefits appear to be things that let you obsessively hoard your acquired wealth. If you’re the sort of player that picks up every broom, apple and cheese wheel you see, this subscription is practically made for you. Plus all that DLC access is probably a pretty good deal. More dungeons mean more loot, after all.

SOURCE: Press Release